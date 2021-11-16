Southern Gas Corridor - important element of Europe’s energy security, says Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor is an important element of Europe’s energy security, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said during the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

"Taking into account global trends in its energy policy, Azerbaijan has always a consistent goal in both oil and gas projects to serve energy security, stability, cooperation and development domestically, regionally, and globally. The huge Southern Gas Corridor, a clear manifestation of this goal, was commissioned on December 31, 2020 marking a historic achievement for Azerbaijan, our neighbors and Europe. This is an important element of Europe’s energy security and diversification of not only routes, but also sources," he said.

Shahbazov noted that a new source of natural gas based on Azerbaijan’s large gas resource is already on the European market.

"Throughout the first ten months of 2021 Azerbaijan exported more than 14 billion cubic meters of natural gas by this route. About half of this volume was used by EU consumers. Projects initiated by Azerbaijan shape the energy map of the region and Europe. Our main goal is to ensure energy security and contribute to global development by achieving strong cooperation between producer, transit and consumer countries in the process," added the energy minister.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which is comprised of Shah Deniz 2, the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) became fully operational on December 31, 2020.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG confirmed on Dec. 31, 2020 the commencement of gas flows from Azerbaijan. The first gas has reached Greece and Bulgaria, via the Nea Mesimvria interconnection point with DESFA, as well as Italy, via the Melendugno interconnection point with SNAM Rete Gas (SRG).

TAP has to date transported 6 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. TAP’s total capacity is 10 billion cubic meters with possibility of expansion to 20 billion cubic meters per year. TAP is designed to supply 8 billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and 1 billion cubic meters to Greece and Bulgaria each.

