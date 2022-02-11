bp reveals volume of gas transported through Georgia
Latest
Providing preferential mortgages to reporters another important contribution of President Ilham Aliyev to media sphere - CEO of Media Dev't Agency (PHOTO/VIDEO)
World's leading companies developing "smart" city and village concepts in Azerbaijan - adviser to minister
Today, we are satisfied with the rapid development of Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral relations - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan plans to build new line through Zangazur corridor from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan, and from there to Turkey and Iran - President Ilham Aliyev
Construction of five hydropower plants on liberated lands to be completed this year - President Ilham Aliyev
Last year, our economy grew by over 5%, while industrial production in non-oil sector increased by about 20% - President Ilham Aliyev
International flights operating on daily basis in India, Vande Bharat program running with 36 countries