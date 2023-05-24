Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement on energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of energy, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov’s tweet.

Shahbazov said that Saudi Arabia is an important partner of Azerbaijan and a brotherly country.

“Our energy cooperation will be multifaceted and more comprehensive," he added.

Cooperation is currently underway with Saudi Arabic ACWA Power company on the construction of the Khizi-Absheron wind farm with a capacity of 240 MW in Azerbaijan.