Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement on energy cooperation

Oil&Gas Materials 24 May 2023 17:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement on energy cooperation

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of energy, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov’s tweet.

Shahbazov said that Saudi Arabia is an important partner of Azerbaijan and a brotherly country.

“Our energy cooperation will be multifaceted and more comprehensive," he added.

Cooperation is currently underway with Saudi Arabic ACWA Power company on the construction of the Khizi-Absheron wind farm with a capacity of 240 MW in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement on energy cooperation
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement on energy cooperation
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more