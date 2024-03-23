Azerbaijani oil prices slightly decrease

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 23 March 2024 11:42 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 22 remained the same, standing at $87.17 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.03 (to $85.63 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $68.25 per barrel, which is $0.16 lower than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea dropped by $0.28 on March 22 compared to the previous indication, to $84.90.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 23.

