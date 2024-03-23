Azerbaijani oil prices slightly decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 22 remained the same, standing at $87.17 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.03 (to $85.63 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $68.25 per barrel, which is $0.16 lower than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea dropped by $0.28 on March 22 compared to the previous indication, to $84.90.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 23.

