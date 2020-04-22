Liquid instruments of Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund minimize losses from external shock
Latest
Hikmat Hajiyev: Destructive statement by Armenian foreign minister is a serious blow to negotiating process
President Ilham Aliyev: AzerEnergy has ambitious plans, and I believe that as a result of consistent policy, all of them will be implemented
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ranks second in the world in terms of accessibility of electricity
President Ilham Aliyev: Any company interested in investing in Azerbaijan can submit its proposals and build new stations, invest and work with us