Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.10

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Mar.29 1.7 Apr.5 1.7 Mar.30 1.7 Apr.6 1.7 Mar.31 1.7 Apr.7 1.7 Apr.1 1.7 Apr.8 1.7 Apr.2 1.7 Apr.9 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.024 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0134. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0159 (0.8 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Mar.29 2.0032 Apr.5 1.9997 Mar.30 1.9998 Apr.6 2.007 Mar.31 1.9898 Apr.7 2.0182 Apr.1 1.9929 Apr.8 2.0182 Apr.2 2.002 Apr.9 2.0237 Average weekly 1.9975 Average weekly 2.0134

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0222. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0002 manat (0.9 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Mar.29 0.0224 Apr.5 0.0223 Mar.30 0.0225 Apr.6 0.0223 Mar.31 0.0224 Apr.7 0.022 Apr.1 0.0225 Apr.8 0.0221 Apr.2 0.0223 Apr.9 0.0221 Average weekly 0.0224 Average weekly 0.0222

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0014 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2083. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0013 manat (0.6 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Mar.29 0.2105 Apr.5 0.2073 Mar.30 0.2055 Apr.6 0.2093 Mar.31 0.2041 Apr.7 0.2084 Apr.1 0.2058 Apr.8 0.208 Apr.2 0.2092 Apr.9 0.2087 Average weekly 0.207 Average weekly 0.2083

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni