Iranian currency rates for April 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased compared to April 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,288 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 15 Iranian rial on April 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,917 57,705 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,512 45,580 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,966 4,926 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,005 4,944 1 Danish krone DKK 6,762 6,741 1 Indian rupee INR 560 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,279 139,233 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,479 27,482 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,553 38,461 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,408 5,403 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,561 33,482 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,020 29,552 1 South African rand ZAR 2,818 2,891 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,191 5,167 1 Russian ruble RUB 556 552 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,875 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,464 32,038 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,445 31,289 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,606 49,610 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,085 2,085 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,804 34,706 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,307 9,307 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,433 6,419 100 Thai baths THB 134,075 133,245 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,173 10,158 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,614 37,397 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,288 50,131 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,747 9,682 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,190 12,263 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,875 2,875 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,083 15,942 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,596 86,551 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,692 3,690 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,981 12,018

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,128 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,704 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 280,229 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,502 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 239,000-242,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 282,000-285,000 rials.