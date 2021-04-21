Gold price in Azerbaijan grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.21

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except gold, decreased in Azerbaijan on Apr.21 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold grew by 15.878 manat or $9.34 (0.53 percent) and made up 3,029.1535 manat or $1,781.85 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.1032 manat or 6.1 cents (0.23 percent) and amounted to 44.0149 manat ($25.89).

The price of platinum went down by 36.1845 manat or $21.28 (1.76 percent) and equaled to 2,021.708 manat ($1,189.24).

The price of palladium declined by 40.137 manat or $23.61 (0.85 percent) and stood at 4,705.957 manat ($2,768.21).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 82.297 manat or $48.41 (2.8 percent) per ounce, silver lowered by 0.284 manat or 17 cents (0.6 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 32.657 manat or $19.21 per ounce (1.6 percent), while palladium increased by 157.114 manat or $92.42 (3.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 160.8285 manat or $94.6 (5.6 percent), silver grew by 18.1826 manat or $10.7 (70.4 percent), platinum spiked by 717.094 manat or $421.82 (55 percent), and palladium surged by 1,037.442 manat or $610.26 (28.3 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Apr.21, 2021 3,029.1535 44.0149 2,021.708 4,705.957 Apr.20, 2021 3,013.2755 44.1181 2,057.8925 4,746.094 Mar.21, 2021 2,946.8565 44.2989 2,054.365 4,548.843 Apr.21, 2020 2,868.325 25.8323 1,304.614 3,668.515 Change in a day in man. 15.878 -0.1032 -36.1845 -40.137 in % 0.53 -0.23 -1.76 -0.85 Change in a month in man. 82.297 -0.284 -32.657 157.114 in % 2.8 -0.6 -1.6 3.5 Change in a year in man. 160.8285 18.1826 717.094 1,037.442 in % 5.6 70.4 55 28.3

