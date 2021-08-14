Iran to discuss issue of blocked assets with South Korea

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug.14

Trend:

Major part of Iran's blocked assets in South Korea has not been released and the issue has created political and social sensitivity, said the secretary of Iran –South Korea Chamber of Commerce.

"We are still waiting that the issue of releasing blocked assets would be resolved, progress of other issues would not be possible unless a positive step is taken in this regard," Pouya Firouzi told Trend in an interview.

"We will have a meeting with the South Korean ambassador at the earliest opportunity, and the issue of blocked assets will also be one of the topics and we will discuss the issues that were emphasized by private sector.

"In addition to that we have an agenda to continue cooperation with South Korea in the field of transferring knowledge and technology," he said.

Responding to possible failure to reach result in negotiation over Iran's blocked assets in South Korea, Firouzi noted that South Korea has made many promises but it cannot be counted on until something happens in action.

"Trade balance of Iran with South Korea, excluding oil export in current Iranian year (started March 21,2021) until so far has reached -$96 million. The figure was -$493 million in 2019 and -$540 million in 2020,” he added.