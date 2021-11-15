Iranian currency rates for November 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to November 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,066 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.15 Iranian rial on Nov.14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,342 56,344 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,594 45,582 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,796 4,794 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,834 4,831 1 Danish krone DKK 6,463 6,463 1 Indian rupee INR 565 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,703 138,981 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,899 23,924 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,876 36,860 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,391 5,392 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,463 33,461 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,581 29,581 1 South African rand ZAR 2,741 2,738 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,210 4,205 1 Russian ruble RUB 576 577 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,797 30,787 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,044 31,054 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,989 49,483 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,080 2,080 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,101 35,141 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,233 9,233 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,584 6,584 100 Thai baths THB 128,489 128,485 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,084 10,081 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,609 35,608 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,066 48,058 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,749 9,749 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,337 13,337 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,952 2,950 1 Afghan afghani AFN 460 460 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,178 17,178 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,248 84,291 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,718 3,718 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 313,815 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,208 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,257 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,400 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 282,000-285,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.

