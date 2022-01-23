Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 36.95 manat (1.28 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,098.45 manat, increasing by 14.636 manat (0.53 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 10 3,047.16 Jan. 17 3,093.28 Jan. 11 3,071.84 Jan. 18 3,090.42 Jan. 12 3,090.88 Jan. 19 3,079.91 Jan. 13 3,104.18 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 3,105.01 Jan. 21 3,130.23 Average weekly 3,083.814 Average weekly 3,098.45

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 2.41 manat (5.8 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 39.8495 manat, which is by 0.85 percent more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Jan. 10 37.8327 Jan. 17 39.1430 Jan. 11 38.3175 Jan. 18 38.9236 Jan. 12 38.6742 Jan. 19 39.7764 Jan. 13 39.4078 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 39.4087 Jan. 21 41.5550 Average weekly 38.7218 Average weekly 39.8495

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 110 manat this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1.683 manat, which is by 37 manat more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Jan. 10 1.629 Jan. 17 1.656 Jan. 11 1.619 Jan. 18 1.653 Jan. 12 1.651 Jan. 19 1.660 Jan. 13 1.667 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 1.667 Jan. 21 1.766 Average weekly 1.646 Average weekly 1.683

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 280.3 manat (8.08 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,248.67 manat, which is by 0.11 percent more compared to the previous week.