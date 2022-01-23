Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 36.95 manat (1.28 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,098.45 manat, increasing by 14.636 manat (0.53 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 10
|
3,047.16
|
Jan. 17
|
3,093.28
|
Jan. 11
|
3,071.84
|
Jan. 18
|
3,090.42
|
Jan. 12
|
3,090.88
|
Jan. 19
|
3,079.91
|
Jan. 13
|
3,104.18
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
3,105.01
|
Jan. 21
|
3,130.23
|
Average weekly
|
3,083.814
|
Average weekly
|
3,098.45
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 2.41 manat (5.8 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 39.8495 manat, which is by 0.85 percent more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Jan. 10
|
37.8327
|
Jan. 17
|
39.1430
|
Jan. 11
|
38.3175
|
Jan. 18
|
38.9236
|
Jan. 12
|
38.6742
|
Jan. 19
|
39.7764
|
Jan. 13
|
39.4078
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
39.4087
|
Jan. 21
|
41.5550
|
Average weekly
|
38.7218
|
Average weekly
|
39.8495
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 110 manat this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1.683 manat, which is by 37 manat more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Jan. 10
|
1.629
|
Jan. 17
|
1.656
|
Jan. 11
|
1.619
|
Jan. 18
|
1.653
|
Jan. 12
|
1.651
|
Jan. 19
|
1.660
|
Jan. 13
|
1.667
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
1.667
|
Jan. 21
|
1.766
|
Average weekly
|
1.646
|
Average weekly
|
1.683
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 280.3 manat (8.08 percent) this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,248.67 manat, which is by 0.11 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Jan. 10
|
3,268.8
|
Jan. 17
|
3,190.8
|
Jan. 11
|
3,280.0
|
Jan. 18
|
3,207.0
|
Jan. 12
|
3,264.1
|
Jan. 19
|
3,218.0
|
Jan. 13
|
3,248.1
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
3,181.8
|
Jan. 21
|
3,471.1
|
Average weekly
|
3,248.56
|
Average weekly
|
3,248.67