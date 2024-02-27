Iranian currency rates for February 27

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Finance Materials 27 February 2024 09:54 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 27, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 18 currencies increased in price and 19 decreased in price compared to February 26.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,588 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 27

Rial on February 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,260

53,193

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,719

47,664

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,084

4,066

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,996

3,964

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,116

6,099

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,496

136,144

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,147

15,036

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,852

27,905

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,368

5,369

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,084

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,076

31,100

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,931

26,020

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,174

2,176

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,350

1,359

1 Russian ruble

RUB

458

453

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,461

27,555

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,234

31,266

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,282

38,321

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,352

1,351

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,659

31,665

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,665

8,697

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,836

5,838

100 Thai baths

THB

116,864

116,735

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,793

8,795

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,521

31,575

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,588

45,517

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,365

9,350

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,833

15,852

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,687

2,688

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

571

571

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,843

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,958

75,137

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,835

3,836

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 465,869 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,201 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,699 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,641 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 577,000–580,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 626,000–629,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
