Iranian currency rates for February 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 27, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 18 currencies increased in price and 19 decreased in price compared to February 26.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,588 rials.

Currency Rial on February 27 Rial on February 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,260 53,193 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,719 47,664 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,084 4,066 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,996 3,964 1 Danish krone DKK 6,116 6,099 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,496 136,144 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,147 15,036 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,852 27,905 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,368 5,369 1 Omani rial OMR 109,084 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,076 31,100 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,931 26,020 1 South African rand ZAR 2,174 2,176 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,350 1,359 1 Russian ruble RUB 458 453 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,461 27,555 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,234 31,266 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,282 38,321 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,352 1,351 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,659 31,665 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,665 8,697 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,836 5,838 100 Thai baths THB 116,864 116,735 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,793 8,795 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,521 31,575 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,588 45,517 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,365 9,350 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,833 15,852 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,687 2,688 1 Afghan afghani AFN 571 571 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,843 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,958 75,137 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,835 3,836 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 465,869 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,201 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,699 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,641 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 577,000–580,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 626,000–629,000 rials.

