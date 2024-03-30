Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market - stable to USD, tiny flux with others

Finance Materials 30 March 2024 10:22 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

18 March

1,7

25 March

1,7

19 March

1,7

26 March

1,7

20 March

1,7

27 March

1,7

21 March

1,7

28 March

1,7

22 March

1,7

29 March

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0157 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0067 manat and amounted to 1.8416 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

18 March

1,8507

25 March

1,8477

19 March

1,8477

26 March

1,8477

20 March

1,8477

27 March

1,8409

21 March

1,8477

28 March

1,8399

22 March

1,8477

29 March

1,8320

Average rate per week

1,8483

Average rate per week

1,8416

The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate remained unchanged at 0.0184 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

18 March

0,0182

25 March

0,0185

19 March

0,0185

26 March

0,0185

20 March

0,0185

27 March

0,0183

21 March

0,0185

28 March

0,0185

22 March

0,0185

29 March

0,0184

Average rate per week

0,0184

Average rate per week

0,0184

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate remained unchanged at 0.0526 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

18 March

0,0526

25 March

0,0526

19 March

0,0526

26 March

0,0526

20 March

0,0526

27 March

0,0528

21 March

0,0526

28 March

0,0526

22 March

0,0526

29 March

0,0524

Average rate per week

0,0526

Average rate per week

0,0526

Due to the holiday period from March 20 to 26, 2024 in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate for the last working day before the holidays (March 19, 2024) is taken as a basis.

