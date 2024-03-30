Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market - stable to USD, tiny flux with others

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 18 March 1,7 25 March 1,7 19 March 1,7 26 March 1,7 20 March 1,7 27 March 1,7 21 March 1,7 28 March 1,7 22 March 1,7 29 March 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0157 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0067 manat and amounted to 1.8416 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 18 March 1,8507 25 March 1,8477 19 March 1,8477 26 March 1,8477 20 March 1,8477 27 March 1,8409 21 March 1,8477 28 March 1,8399 22 March 1,8477 29 March 1,8320 Average rate per week 1,8483 Average rate per week 1,8416

The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate remained unchanged at 0.0184 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 18 March 0,0182 25 March 0,0185 19 March 0,0185 26 March 0,0185 20 March 0,0185 27 March 0,0183 21 March 0,0185 28 March 0,0185 22 March 0,0185 29 March 0,0184 Average rate per week 0,0184 Average rate per week 0,0184

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate remained unchanged at 0.0526 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira 18 March 0,0526 25 March 0,0526 19 March 0,0526 26 March 0,0526 20 March 0,0526 27 March 0,0528 21 March 0,0526 28 March 0,0526 22 March 0,0526 29 March 0,0524 Average rate per week 0,0526 Average rate per week 0,0526

Due to the holiday period from March 20 to 26, 2024 in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate for the last working day before the holidays (March 19, 2024) is taken as a basis.

