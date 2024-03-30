Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market - stable to USD, tiny flux with others

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
18 March
|
1,7
|
25 March
|
1,7
|
19 March
|
1,7
|
26 March
|
1,7
|
20 March
|
1,7
|
27 March
|
1,7
|
21 March
|
1,7
|
28 March
|
1,7
|
22 March
|
1,7
|
29 March
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0157 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0067 manat and amounted to 1.8416 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
18 March
|
1,8507
|
25 March
|
1,8477
|
19 March
|
1,8477
|
26 March
|
1,8477
|
20 March
|
1,8477
|
27 March
|
1,8409
|
21 March
|
1,8477
|
28 March
|
1,8399
|
22 March
|
1,8477
|
29 March
|
1,8320
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8483
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8416
The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate remained unchanged at 0.0184 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
18 March
|
0,0182
|
25 March
|
0,0185
|
19 March
|
0,0185
|
26 March
|
0,0185
|
20 March
|
0,0185
|
27 March
|
0,0183
|
21 March
|
0,0185
|
28 March
|
0,0185
|
22 March
|
0,0185
|
29 March
|
0,0184
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0184
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0184
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate remained unchanged at 0.0526 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
18 March
|
0,0526
|
25 March
|
0,0526
|
19 March
|
0,0526
|
26 March
|
0,0526
|
20 March
|
0,0526
|
27 March
|
0,0528
|
21 March
|
0,0526
|
28 March
|
0,0526
|
22 March
|
0,0526
|
29 March
|
0,0524
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0526
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0526
Due to the holiday period from March 20 to 26, 2024 in Azerbaijan, the exchange rate for the last working day before the holidays (March 19, 2024) is taken as a basis.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel