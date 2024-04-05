Turkmenistan discloses total cash withdrawn from ATMs

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 5. The total cash withdrawn from ATMs in Turkmenistan in January 2024 amounted to 1.06 billion Turkmen manat, equivalent to $303 million, Trend reports.

Data from the Central Bank of Turkmenistan show that these figures are 17 percent more than on the same date in 2023 (905 million Turkmen manat, or $259 million).

The largest volume of cash withdrawals through ATMs in the first month of this year was carried out by customers of the Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan for a total amount of 438 million Turkmen manat ($125 million), which is 30 percent more than in the same month of 2023, which amounted to 336 million Turkmen manat ($96 million).

Furthermore, the total amount of cash withdrawn through ATMs in Turkmenistan for the whole of 2023 amounted to 22.33 billion Turkmen manat ($6.38 billion), which is 13.8 percent more than in the same period of 2022 (19.61 billion Turkmen manat, or $5.6 billion).

Meanwhile, according to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, the official exchange rate of the Turkmen manat against the US dollar on March 30, 2024, is set at 3.5 manat per USD.