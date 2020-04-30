Kazakhstan learns from Azerbaijan’s experience on permits system during quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

Trend:

Based on the experience within the Azerbaijani system on obtaining and monitoring permits during the special quarantine regime, Turkestan region of Kazakhstan has developed an online registration system for movement of the citizens, Trend reports citing the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (ASAN) under the President of Azerbaijan.

Using this system, citizens can obtain online permission to go out for purchasing drugs, food and other goods for daily needs, to seek emergency medical care, to go to work and other places.

Information about this is published on the website of the Astana Center for Public Services of the UN Development Program (Astana Civil Service Hub) and other local information portals of Kazakhstan.

In addition to the experience of Azerbaijan, the report on the website also provides information about online systems used during the quarantine regime in Greece and the UAE.

In Azerbaijan, the system for obtaining and monitoring permits during the special quarantine regime was developed by E-Gov Development Center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.