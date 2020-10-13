Opportunity to support National Army through “Kabinetim” app

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

Every Azerbaijani lives with the desire to support our brave army in this period when the hearts of all compatriots pray for Karabakh. Despite the high level of supply of the Armed Forces by the Azerbaijani government, the donations to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund are constantly growing. Every compatriot demonstrates solidarity with our heroic soldiers on the front regardless of their profession and field of activity.

Azercell also provides an opportunity for its subscribers to donate to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund in a more convenient and easy way. Thus, users can transfer funds 24/7 via Azercell's "Kabinetim" (“My Cabinet”) application from anywhere. Just launch the "Kabinetim" and make your contribution by selecting the "Donate to the Army" in the "Mobile Payment" section. There is no need for a credit card to make the transfer, it is enough to have a minimum balance of 3 AZN. The maximum one-time donation is 50 AZN, and the monthly limit is 500 AZN.

It should be noted that the "Kabinetim" app was designed to make day-to-day and work processes of users more efficient, giving them the best customer experience. Mobile app allows customer to fully control the mobile number and make certain payments. Hence, with the application you can control and top up the balance, activate internet packages and roaming internet packages, change the tariff package, make payments for communal and other communications services and etc. Available in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages, "Kabinetim" also has an advantageous feature of operating without megabytes.

The multifunctional "Kabinetim" application, which runs on both iOS and Android operating systems, can be downloaded from the App Store, PlayStore or Huawei AppGallery free of charge. In case the application is not updated automatically it is advised to use the link bit.ly/Kabinetim to download.

It is worth noting that Azercell has supported our National Army in this decisive period for the history of our country. Thus, the company transferred 1 million manats to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund as a contribution to the Azerbaijani Army, fighting for the liberation of our occupied lands.

Moreover, the major communications provider of the country also demonstrated its support to media representatives in the battle field, who are fighting in the information war. Azercell has transferred AZN 100 to the balance of all reporters and crew members sent to the frontline.

Azercell is confident that the glorious march of the Azerbaijani Army will end with a great victory.

Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

