ICT 13 October 2020 17:23 (UTC+04:00)
Opportunity to support National Army through "Kabinetim" app

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

Every Azerbaijani lives with the desire to support our brave army in this period when the hearts of all compatriots pray for Karabakh. Despite the high level of supply of the Armed Forces by the Azerbaijani government, the donations to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund are constantly growing. Every compatriot demonstrates solidarity with our heroic soldiers on the front regardless of their profession and field of activity.

Azercell also provides an opportunity for its subscribers to donate to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund in a more convenient and easy way. Thus, users can transfer funds 24/7 via Azercell's "Kabinetim" (“My Cabinet”) application from anywhere. Just launch the "Kabinetim" and make your contribution by selecting the "Donate to the Army" in the "Mobile Payment" section. There is no need for a credit card to make the transfer, it is enough to have a minimum balance of 3 AZN. The maximum one-time donation is 50 AZN, and the monthly limit is 500 AZN.

It should be noted that the "Kabinetim" app was designed to make day-to-day and work processes of users more efficient, giving them the best customer experience. Mobile app allows customer to fully control the mobile number and make certain payments. Hence, with the application you can control and top up the balance, activate internet packages and roaming internet packages, change the tariff package, make payments for communal and other communications services and etc. Available in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages, "Kabinetim" also has an advantageous feature of operating without megabytes.

The multifunctional "Kabinetim" application, which runs on both iOS and Android operating systems, can be downloaded from the App Store, PlayStore or Huawei AppGallery free of charge. In case the application is not updated automatically it is advised to use the link bit.ly/Kabinetim to download.

It is worth noting that Azercell has supported our National Army in this decisive period for the history of our country. Thus, the company transferred 1 million manats to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund as a contribution to the Azerbaijani Army, fighting for the liberation of our occupied lands.

Moreover, the major communications provider of the country also demonstrated its support to media representatives in the battle field, who are fighting in the information war. Azercell has transferred AZN 100 to the balance of all reporters and crew members sent to the frontline.

Azercell is confident that the glorious march of the Azerbaijani Army will end with a great victory.

Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

