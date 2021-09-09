Services of mobile operators of Azerbaijan can now be paid from Russia

ICT 9 September 2021 22:47 (UTC+04:00)
Services of mobile operators of Azerbaijan can now be paid from Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

Leading mobile operators of Azerbaijan - AzerCell, BakCell and Nar Mobile were connected to Sberbank's payment system, Trend reports citing Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

The transactions can be made both via SberBank Online and self-service devices.

All operations are carried out without commission.

Tags:
Georgia to resume work of public transportation
Iran to offer financial incentives to increase housing construction
Iran envisions new railway line to connect it with Azerbaijan
