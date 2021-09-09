Services of mobile operators of Azerbaijan can now be paid from Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9
Trend:
Leading mobile operators of Azerbaijan - AzerCell, BakCell and Nar Mobile were connected to Sberbank's payment system, Trend reports citing Nezavisimaya Gazeta.
The transactions can be made both via SberBank Online and self-service devices.
All operations are carried out without commission.
