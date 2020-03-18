Kazakhstan starts evacuating citizens from countries worldwide amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan started evacuation of its tourists from 13 countries worldwide, Trend reports with reference to association of tourism operators of Kazakhstan.

The association said that due to the emergency situation in the world, the association in cooperation with Tourism and Sport Committee of Kazakhstan made a decision to start evacuation of all tourists back to Kazakhstan.

“The overall number of flights which are to be implemented to return tourists from 13 countries is 17 flights. First flight was implemented on March 17, 2020, which was to return tourists from Goa,” the report said.

The association recommends tourists to submit applications on www.fondkamkor.kz website or call + 7 (7172) 27 91 12 (WhatsApp: +7701 534 0580).

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which will be relevant from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan quarantine regime is being introduced at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020 in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities due to coronavirus outbreak.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases identified in Kazakhstan is 35 people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 7,000. Over 182,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 79,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

