Azerbaijan starts work to prepare tourist routes in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Work has begun on the preparation of tourist routes in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the head of the regional development sector of the State Tourism Agency Elgun Javadov said, Trend reports on May 18.

According to Javadov, now an assessment is being carried out related to infrastructure work.

Speaking about the presentation of the city of Shusha at the International Exhibition of the Tourism Industry in Dubai, which opened on May 16, as one of the tourist destinations of Azerbaijan, he noted that there are a lot of plans related to Shusha.

The city will become a tourist destination, being in the focus of both domestic and foreign tourists, added the agency’s representative.

The territories, including Shusha, had been liberated from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. through late Nov. 2020.