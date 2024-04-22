Ski resorts gain popularity in Azerbaijan - Russian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Ski resorts are highly popular in Azerbaijan, a consultant of the Department of International Cooperation in Tourism of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia Mikhail Serov said during the 1st meeting of higher education institutions specializing in tourism education within the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), Trend reports.

"Ski resorts are trendy in Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of ensuring tourist and slope safety. Regular joint search operations are conducted, and cooperation matters are discussed at the state level as part of Azerbaijan's collaboration with Russia. The exchange of experience in the tourism sector is crucial," he emphasized.

Baku hosts the first meeting of the BSEC higher education institutions specializing in tourism education to discuss cooperation, perspectives, and challenges in the field of tourism education.

The meeting is attended by official representatives of states and tourism educational institutions from 11 member countries of the organization, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, as well as representatives of the UN World Tourism Organization.

From January through March of this year, 513,413 foreigners visited Azerbaijan, which is 39 percent higher than the same indicator of 2023 (369,072), according to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

