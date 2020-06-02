Georgian airports preparing to receive visitors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian international airports are making preparations to receive international visitors starting July 1, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of economy and sustainable development of Georgia.

Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava visited Tbilisi International Airport to see the ongoing preparation process for the resumption of flights.

"Georgia plans to receive international visitors starting July 1, so it is important that the entire infrastructure, including international airports, be prepared in accordance with international standards and meet all the epidemiological safety standards” said Turnava.

She noted that Georgia is a safe destination and added that not only the tourism industry, but also Georgian airports must be safe as well.

As reported, TAV Georgia, the operator of Tbilisi and Batumi International Airports, has already ensured all the requirements for the safety of travelers at the Tbilisi International Airport, including setting up disinfectants for hands and thermal cameras to scan passengers arriving at the airports to detect whether they have a high temperature.

At the airports, special marks have been made to ensure social distancing near terminals and special barriers have been constructed at registration counters to avoid direct contact between passengers and employees.

Director General of the United Airports of Georgia Tamar Archuadze noted that all five airports of Georgia will observe the international guidelines to receive the passengers.

