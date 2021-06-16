Most of construction work completed on 'Victory Road' to liberated Shusha in Karabakh (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Most of the work on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha section of the 'Victory Road' to Azerbaijan's Shusha city (previously liberated from Armenian occupation) has already been completed, Head of the Local and Regional Roads Department of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Ilham Suleymanov said, Trend reports.

Suleymanov said that the length of Victory Road is 101.5 kilometers.

"Victory Road includes four bridges. On three bridges out of four, 70 percent of work were completed," he added.

As previously reported by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, the Victory Road will be commissioned in September 2021.

"At present, continuous construction work is underway. The 101-kilometer road will be four-lane, two more lanes will be auxiliary. The road will be commissioned by September. Four bridges, ten underpasses, and waterways will be built here," the agency had said.