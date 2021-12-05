Passenger transportation via Iran's Kermanshah International Airport declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

The number of passengers transported through the Kermanshah International Airport in the Kermanshah Province (western Iran) decreased by 1 percent, during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2021), compared to the same period last Iranian year, as was reflected in the statistics of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC), Trend reports.

According to the statistics, a total of 203,797 passengers were transported through the Kermanshah International Airport over in months. Meanwhile, in the same period last Iranian year, the figure stood at 206,263.

Over 7 months, 2,986 passenger planes took off and landed at the Kermanshah International Airport, which is an increase of 21 percent, compared to the same period last Iranian year. So, this figure was 2,463 in the same period last Iranian year.

"Furthermore, 1,423 tons of cargo were transported through this airport for the reporting period. Cargo transportation increased by 14 percent, compared to the same period last Iranian year. Thus, 1,243 tons of cargo had been transported in the same period last Iranian year," the statistics said.

Reportedly, Iran's Kermanshah International Airport is located on 237 hectares of land.

