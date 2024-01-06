Turkmenistan discusses priorities of co-op with FlyDubai

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 6. Turkmenistan and Dubai Aviation Corporation (FlyDubai) discussed priorities for further cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chief Commercial Officer of Dubai Aviation Corporation Hamad Obaidalla in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov stressed the country's interest in comprehensively expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE.

In turn, the Chief Commercial Officer of Dubai Aviation Corporation also noted that many representatives of the UAE business community are interested in establishing close ties with Turkmenistan.

He highly appreciated the modern infrastructure and well-coordinated work of the technical services of the aviation industry of Turkmenistan, created in recent years, and confirmed that FlyDubai is committed to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan, which is developing with great dynamics, proposing to increase the number of flights between the two countries.

Following the meeting, with the participation of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Turkmenhowayollary Agency (Turkmenistan Airlines) of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and Dubai Aviation Corporation.

