Azerbaijan's AYNA announces commissioning myriad new electric buses in Baku in 2024 (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. A total of 100 new electric buses will be commissioned in Baku in 2024, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) Anar Rzayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a conference on "Economic reforms and modern challenges for improving the business environment" in Baku.

“In addition, this year the bus fleet will be updated, new bicycle paths will be built, and 150 electric taxis belonging to Baku Taxi Service LLC will be purchased,” he emphasized.

A project to replace buses in Baku with electric ones is scheduled for implementation this year. The inaugural electric bus, introduced in September 2023, is currently operational on Route No. 5 in Baku.

