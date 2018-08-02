Kazakhstan reveals Inflation rate in 1H18

2 August 2018 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Inflation in Kazakhstan in July 2018 was 0.1 percent, and since the beginning of the year it stood at 2.7 percent, Kazakh media reported referring to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy.

According to the committee, in the past month the prices for food products dropped by 0.4 percent, for non-food products increased by 0.4 percent, paid services for the citizens went up by 0.5 percent.

"Since the beginning of the year, as of August 1, prices for food products have risen by 2.5 percent, for non-food products by 3 percent, paid services has gone up by 2.8 percent," the report said.

Since the beginning of the year, the increase in prices has been observed for beets by 35.7 percent, carrots by 34.5 percent, sugar by 12.1 percent, rennet cheese by 8.1 percent, canned milk by 7.1 percent, cheese and cottage cheese - 6.3 percent, coffee - 5.8 percent, butter, meat products - 4.5 percent, dairy products - 4.4 percent, lamb - 4 percent , horse meat - by 3.9 percent, beef - by 3.7 percent, fresh milk, pork - by 3.6 percent.

Price decrease was fixed for cucumbers by 57.3 percent, tomatoes by 44.2 percent, garlic by 26.7 percent, eggs by 12.3 percent, bell pepper by 10.4 percent, potatoes by 5.9 percent.

Diesel fuel in Kazakhstan went up by 12.9 percent, liquefied gas in cylinders by 4.8 percent, and gasoline by 2 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda cuts economical dependence on oil
Oil&Gas 1 August 20:22
Regions of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan create single tourism route
Tourism 1 August 17:42
Kazakhstan to open trade house in Turkmenistan
Economy news 1 August 15:52
Prices for agricultural products down in Kazakhstan
Economy news 1 August 10:51
National Bank of Kazakhstan suspends license of Qazaq banki
Kazakhstan 1 August 10:32
State securities of Kazakhstan included to Clearstream system
Kazakhstan 31 July 19:53
Latest
U.S.-China trade dispute hitting German companies
US 10:14
Russia approves draft agreement on co-op in field of transport in Caspian Sea
Russia 10:05
Iran, Turkmenistan agree to revive trade at border markets
Economy news 10:02
Israel Chemicals reports jump in profit
Israel 09:59
Azerbaijan sharply increases sale of electricity, berries
Economy news 09:58
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 73 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:56
Azerbaijan limits poultry import from some Russian regions
Business 09:56
Oil steadies to trade higher after losses
Oil&Gas 09:55
US Federal Reserve System keeps base interest rate at 1.75-2%
Economy news 09:53