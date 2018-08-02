Kazakhstan reveals Inflation rate in 1H18

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Inflation in Kazakhstan in July 2018 was 0.1 percent, and since the beginning of the year it stood at 2.7 percent, Kazakh media reported referring to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy.

According to the committee, in the past month the prices for food products dropped by 0.4 percent, for non-food products increased by 0.4 percent, paid services for the citizens went up by 0.5 percent.

"Since the beginning of the year, as of August 1, prices for food products have risen by 2.5 percent, for non-food products by 3 percent, paid services has gone up by 2.8 percent," the report said.

Since the beginning of the year, the increase in prices has been observed for beets by 35.7 percent, carrots by 34.5 percent, sugar by 12.1 percent, rennet cheese by 8.1 percent, canned milk by 7.1 percent, cheese and cottage cheese - 6.3 percent, coffee - 5.8 percent, butter, meat products - 4.5 percent, dairy products - 4.4 percent, lamb - 4 percent , horse meat - by 3.9 percent, beef - by 3.7 percent, fresh milk, pork - by 3.6 percent.

Price decrease was fixed for cucumbers by 57.3 percent, tomatoes by 44.2 percent, garlic by 26.7 percent, eggs by 12.3 percent, bell pepper by 10.4 percent, potatoes by 5.9 percent.

Diesel fuel in Kazakhstan went up by 12.9 percent, liquefied gas in cylinders by 4.8 percent, and gasoline by 2 percent.

