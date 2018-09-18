Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss development of tourism

18 September 2018 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

Tendencies in the development of tourism in Kazakhstan and Russia will be the topic of the Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum, to be held on November 9 in Kazakhstan’s Petropavlovsk city, Russia’s TASS news agency cited spokesman for the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov as saying Sept. 18.

Preparatory work is going on, said Smadiyarov.

"The theme of the forum is "New Approaches and Trends in the Development of Tourism in Kazakhstan and Russia"," he said.

He stressed that a number of bilateral documents are planned to be signed during the forum.

The previous forum, which is held annually, was held in Russia’s Chelyabinsk city on November 9, 2017.

