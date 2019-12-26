Kazakhstan’s president ratifies amendments to agreement Baikonur Cosmodrome rent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a law on introduction of amendments to the agreement for the rent of Baikonur Cosmodrome, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

On Dec.12, 2019 Kazakhstan’s Senate has ratified the protocol on introduction of amendments to the agreement for the rent of Baikonur Cosmodrome made with Russia’s government on December 10, 1994.

Decision made during the plenary meeting of Senate oversees Kazakhstan getting back 11,600 hectares of land currently being rented by Russia.

The amendments oversee Kazakh getting back four land areas in Kyzylorda region, which are being used for construction of West Europe – West China transit corridor, Almaty – Moscow railway route, Beyneu – Shymkent pipeline, and development of Tyuratam settlement.

As a ROSCOSMOS representative told Trend earlier, the ratified intergovernmental protocol was signed on November 9, 2017 in accordance to agreement reached during the third meeting of Russia-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Baikonur Complex.

The ratification from Russian party is not required, the official noted.

Kazakhstan’s Baikonur city is the administrative and living center of major Baikonur Cosmodrome. The city and the Cosmodrome together create a Baikonur complex, which Russia is renting from Kazakhstan till 2050.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news