Kazakhstan’s ruling party cancels meeting due to coronavirus outbreak

Kazakhstan’s Nur Otan ruling political party has cancelled a meeting of party’s political committee due to coronavirus outbreak, First Deputy Chairman of the party Bauyrzhan Baibek wrote on his Twitter account, Trend reports.

“Due to the restrictive measures introduced amid coronavirus spreading, the meeting of the Nur Otan party’s political committee which was planned for March 18, 2020, is being cancelled,” Baibek said.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is six: two in Nur-Sultan and four in Almaty.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 5,400. Over 145,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 71,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

