Kazakhstan confirms 1,730 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,730 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

628 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 217 in Almaty, 73 in Shymkent, 32 in Akmola region, 31 in Aktobe region, 41 in Almaty region, 89 in Atyrau region, 82 in East Kazakhstan, 34 in Zhambyl region, 98 in West Kazakhstan, 219 in Karaganda region, 36 in Kostanay region, 28 in Kyzylorda region, 39 in Mangistau region, 35 in Pavlodar region, 21 in North Kazakhstan, 27 in Turkestan region. The country’s caseload rose to 416,442.