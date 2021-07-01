Kazakhstan improves position in Green Future Index global ranking

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

Kazakhstan took the 33rd position among 76 countries in The Green Future Index global ranking, Trend reports referring to the ranking.

The study was published on the MIT Technology Review portal of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, dedicated to climate change.

Kazakhstan received an overall rating of 4.9 points. Iceland, Denmark, Norway, France and Ireland are among the top five countries in the ranking, while Algeria, Russia, Iran, Paraguay and Qatar take the last places in it.

This ranking takes into account the progress of the leading countries in the formation of low-carbon prospects, the transition of the economy, in particular, energy, agriculture, industry, social spheres, to green technologies.

Thus, the ranking focuses on countries' investments in renewable energy, innovation and green finance. It shows the relationship between the studied sectors of the economy and provides an overall assessment of the volume of carbon emissions, the development of a 'green' society, the transition to renewable energy sources, eco-innovation and climate policy.