Kazakhstan announces combat readiness check of Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

A surprise check of troops for combat readiness has begun in the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Trend reports referring to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense.

Within the framework of the implementation of the instructions of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, indicated in the Address to the people of Kazakhstan dated September 1, 2021, as well as at the Collegium of the Ministry of Defense in November 2020, a number of military units of regional commands, Airborne Assault Forces, Navy, Air Forces have been raised on alert to check combat readiness.

The troops were ordered to move to other regions of the country.

Servicemen with military equipment travel long distances by railroad trains and military aircraft. In addition, for training purposes, it is planned to attract civil aviation airlines for the transfer of personnel.

“Local military command and control agencies have been instructed to call in individual conscripts from the reserve. A certain number of citizens have been handed summons, according to which they must arrive at assembly points to complete military units. This tests the possibilities for mobilizing a military-trained reserve,” the ministry said.

After arriving in the indicated areas, the troops will perform combat training missions, the content of which will be brought to them additionally.