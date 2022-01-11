Special Rep of President for international cooperation appointed in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Erzhan Kazykhanov was appointed Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation upon the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform news agency.

Earlier, this post was held by Dauren Abaev.

Accordingly, Dauren Abaev was dismissed from his post of first deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan upon the presidential decree.

Dauren Abaev was appointed minister of culture and sports in the new composition of the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.