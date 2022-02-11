2,498 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

Over the past day, 2,498 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 1,285,669 cases were identified in the country, of which 13,433 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 7,866 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 1,205,671.