Russian TransContainer launches regular container train via Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Russian TransContainer PJSC (part of the Delo Group of companies) launched its first regular container train from Russian Irkutsk to China through the Kazakh Dostyk-Alashankou border crossing between Kazakhstan and China, Trend reports citing the company.

The first train with 62 containers departed from TransContainer's own terminal at Batareinaya station in Irkutsk and proceeded through the Dostyk-Alashankou border crossing to its destination – Chinese Qingdao city. Transit time from Irkutsk to the border crossing at Dostyk station is 10 days.

TransContainer is focused on the transportation of lumber and expands the logistics capabilities of Russian exporters.

TransContainer provides its own equipment and organizes rail transportation through the territory of Russia and Kazakhstan as part of the transportation.

Organization of transportation through the territory of China is possible both by the client and through agents of TransContainer PJSC.