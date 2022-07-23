Food prices in Kazakhstan continue to rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Prices for socially important food products in Kazakhstan increased by 0.2 percent from July 12 to July 19, Trend reports via the Committee on Statistics of Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the committee, since the beginning of the month the prices have increased by 0.5 percent, and since the beginning of the year - by 17.8 percent.

The highest price growth was recorded for onion, chicken meat, buckwheat and sugar. As of July 19, the average price for granulated sugar in Kazakhstan was 525 tenge ($1.09), for buckwheat - 503 tenge ($1.04), onion - 188 tenge (39 cents), and chicken meat - 1,144 tenge ($2.37), the committee said.

Besides, according to the committee, the average price of bread made from wheat flour of the first grade in the country is 188 tenge, wheat flour of the first grade - 222 tenge (46 cents), elbow macaroni - 260 tenge (54 cents), rice - 290 tenge (60 cents), a liter of sunflower oil - 826 tenge ($1.71), butter - 3,263 tenge ($6.77), and beef - 2,202 tenge ($4.57),

The price of a liter of milk amounted to 308 tenge (64 cents), cottage cheese - 1,732 tenge ($3.59), potatoes - 179 tenge (37 cents), carrots - 199 tenge ($41 cents), cabbage - 115 tenge (24 cents), ten eggs of the first category - 372 tenge (77 cents), and salt - 61 tenge (13 cents), added the committee.