KazMunayGas informs about stable oil shipment at Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. KazMunayGas JSC (KMG) State-owned Oil and Gas Company of Kazakhstan informed about stable oil shipment at the marine terminal of Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Trend reports via KMG.

SPM-1 and SPM -2 single-point mooring devices decommissioned due to fractures in buoyancy tanks. Subsequently, SPM-1's cargo system was washed. Work continues to search for a tanker to wash SPM-2.

Furthermore, an underwater inspection of SPM-3 buoyancy tank was carried out, which didn't reveal any defects. Currently, oil loading of SPM-3 tanker is being conducted stably, shipments are carried out according to schedule.

CPC holds discussions with potential companies capable of providing the necessary technologies to replace the buoyancy tank. The timing of resumption of operation of SPM-1 and SPM-2 will be determined based on the results of the competitive procedures and conclusion of a document with a future contractor.