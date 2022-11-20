Voting at early presidential polls over in most of Kazakhstan’s regions

Voting at Sunday’s early presidential elections in Kazakhstan is over in most of the country’s regions, Trend reports citing TASS.

Polling stations as still open in five regions, which are located in another time zone.

More than 10,000 polling stations were open for voting, including 68 ones in 53 foreign countries. There are five polling stations in Russia: in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan, Kazan, and Omsk.

There are nearly 12 million eligible voters in Kazakhstan.

Six candidates are vying for the presidential office, including incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who represents the People’s Coalition.