Central Asia plays key part in welfare of entire Asian continent - CICA Secretary General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The cooperation tendencies that are developing in the Central Asian region are, in a positive sense, at odds with global processes, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kairat Sarybay told Trend.

Sarybay noted it is necessary to closely cooperate and build interpenetrating market relations at the subregional level in order to establish interconnectedness in Asia.

The secretary-general also noted that the level of cooperation between the countries of Central Asia has significantly increased.

"At one time, the level of mutual penetration in Central Asia was truly low, and this region was the most disintegrated one on the international cooperation map. This was due to the various border issues, differences in the political outlook, differences in the vector of development, and so on. Over the past five or six years, we have observed a serious trend toward overcoming these differences, and developing regional interconnectedness through the opening of borders," Sarybay noted.

Furthermore, the secretary regional noted that the countries of Central Asia are increasing their cooperation through bilateral contacts between the heads of state, who meet to discuss current issues. He said that it is a positive change for the entire Asian region.

"If the Silk Road functions, as it did in earlier centuries, the interconnectedness between the regions of Asia, as well as Europe, will serve the welfare of the entire Asian continent due to the development of economic ties, tourism, and other spheres," the CICA secretary general added.

In conclusion, Sarybay noted that the expansion of cooperation between Central Asian countries serves the development of Asia and the whole world, in light of the great role that Asia plays in the world economy today.

CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay arrived in Baku to participate in the Summit of the Non-Alignment Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku.