Central Asian countries deeply involved in CICA processes - Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The countries of the Central Asian region are important links in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and each of the countries is a coordinator in their fields, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay told Trend.

"Uzbekistan is the coordinator of the human dimension, and in this capacity it's assisted by several co-coordinators, including Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as China and India. Tajikistan is the coordinator of the tourism sector. Kyrgyzstan is the co-coordinator for a new area - international trade and business," Sarybay added.

He noted that the participation of the leaders of the Central Asian countries in the CICA Summit in Astana, which took place last year, is one of the indicators of the level of importance of the organization for these countries.

Kairat Sarybay attended the Baku-hosted Summit of the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

Baku hosted the Summit of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on March 2, 2023.

The summit was attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries took part in the event.