BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Bolat Aqchulaqov, former Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, has been appointed advisor to the President of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

Almasadam Satkaliyev, ex-Chairman of of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, a sovereign wealth fund and joint stock company in Kazakhstan, has replaced him on the post.