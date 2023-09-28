Kazakhstan, Germany to intensify cooperation in green energy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 28. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived on an official visit to Germany, held talks with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a tete-a-tete format, Trend reports.

During the negotiations, the parties noted the dynamic development of bilateral relations and confirmed their mutual desire for further comprehensive strengthening of Kazakh-German relations.

The leaders of the two countries identified the main areas of cooperation, including agreeing to intensify interaction in trade, economics, investment, transport and logistics, "green energy," and other areas.

The President and Chancellor exchanged views on current regional and international issues and also discussed the agenda of the upcoming summit meeting in the "Central Asia-Germany" format.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be on an official visit to Germany on September 28–29.

In Berlin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also hold talks with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The leader of Kazakhstan also plans to take part in the meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia and Germany.

In addition, the visit program includes a speech by Tokayev at the international forum Berlin Global Dialogue and a series of meetings with representatives of the German business community.