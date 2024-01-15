KazMunayGas in talks with Chevron, TCO to boost number of tankers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 15. KazMunayGas JSC (KMG, Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) intends to increase the number of its oil tankers, said Director of the KMG Transportation and Logistics Department Yerbolat Mendybayev, Trend reports.

"KMG is currently negotiating with Chevron and Tengizchevroil (TCO) to conclude a long-term agreement for the transportation of oil in the high seas (from the ports of Novorossiysk and Ceyhan). Once such agreements are reached, the issue of expanding the fleet with one or two more Aframax tankers will be worked out," he said.

According to Mendybayev, a joint fleet of Kazmortransflot and Abu Dhabi Ports Group tankers has been created in the high seas, namely in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. "It consists of four Aframax tankers (two of which belong to KMTF and two more to ADP)," he noted.

Meanwhile, on July 4, 2023, Kazakhstan acquired two new oil tankers, named "Taraz" and "Liwa," each with an 8,000-ton deadweight capacity, for the purpose of transporting oil across the Caspian Sea.

Tankers began transporting oil in December from the port of Aktau in the direction of Makhachkala (Russia). After installing the inert gas system, they will already operate on the Aktau-Baku route.