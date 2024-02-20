German businesses form consortium for lithium production in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. Leading German companies Knauf Gruppe, GP Günter Papenburg AG, and Roxtec, as well as the German Institute of Lithium, have formed a consortium for lithium production in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

This was stated during the meeting between Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Kanat Sharlapayev and Manfred Grundke, member of the supervisory board of GP Günter Papenburg AG.

It was noted that this step is aimed at the development and production of lithium, using the deposits of Kazakhstan as a basis, which opens up new prospects for the development of the lithium industry in the Central Asian country.

In addition, the parties reached an agreement to create a specialized working group aimed at exploring the potential for cooperation in the field of lithium mining and use.

The parties additionally considered the prospect of developing a roadmap, which will become the basis for the successful implementation of the initiatives under discussion.

Meanwhile, in September 2023, Dennis Schwindt, the head of HMS Bergbau AG, presented a project for the construction of a mining and processing plant for the extraction and processing of lithium in the East Kazakhstan region. According to him, the total amount of planned investments will be $500 million.