Kazakhstan's Astana to host meeting of SCO-party security councils

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 1. The 19th meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will be held in the Kazakh capital Astana, the spokesperson for the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said during the briefing, Trend reports.

"The 19th meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO member states will be held in Astana on April 2-3, 2024. The upcoming event will be chaired by Kazakhstan. For the first time, Iran will attend as a full-fledged SCO member state. The SCO observer states Mongolia and Belarus are invited as guests," Smadiyarov said.

According to him, within the framework of this meeting, it is planned to exchange views on topical international issues of the SCO area of responsibility, including joint counteraction to the "forces of three evils" (terrorism, separatism, and extremism), illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, transnational organized crime, and cooperation on international information security, as well as further cooperation within such multilateral organizations as the UN, CICA, and CSTO.

"Following the event, it is planned to sign the Protocol of the Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of the SCO member states, which will reflect the common approaches of the member states to the further development of multilateral partnership on regional and international security issues," Smadiyarov noted.

