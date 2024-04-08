Kazakhstan's FM to attend CIS ministerial council meeting

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 8. Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu will participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the spokesperson for the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said during the briefing, Trend reports.

"Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will take part in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Minsk on April 12, 2024," Smadiyarov said.

According to him, the event is planned to discuss topical aspects of the regional and international agenda, the state, and prospects of cooperation within the CIS.

"At the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, it is planned to adopt several decisions aimed at strengthening cooperation in the political and cultural-humanitarian spheres, in the field of tourism and sports, as well as to approve draft documents to be submitted for consideration by the CIS heads of state," Smadiyarov noted.

He also emphasized that the foreign ministers plan to adopt several joint statements.

