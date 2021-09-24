Foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Qatar discuss whole range of bilateral co-op

On the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev met with Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The sides discussed the full range of current issues of Kyrgyz-Qatari cooperation, including the organization of mutual visits at high and highest levels, the deepening of the legal framework, and the expansion of trade and economic cooperation.

Ruslan Kazakbaev stressed the importance of organizing reciprocal visits at the highest level, what the parties agreed during a telephone conversation between Kyrgyz president Sadyr Zhaparov and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in May 2021.

In order to deepen the legal and contractual framework of bilateral relations, the Kyrgyz foreign minister submitted a number of draft agreements to the Qatari side for consideration.

The sides agreed on the implementation of a number of promising joint projects, including the opening of direct flights, investment projects and the construction of social facilities in Kyrgyzstan.

The ministers separately discussed regional security issues and the development of mutual approaches to the situation in Afghanistan.