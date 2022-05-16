Kyrgyzstan, Asian Development Bank to enhance bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Kyrgyzstan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, between Kyrgyz Minister of Economy Daniyar Amangeldiev and director of the ADB for public administration in Central and Western Asia, Tariq Niazi, issues of development of public-private partnership(PPP), reforming fiscal policy and improving the investment climate of Kyrgyzstan were discussed.

In light of the global crisis, Niazi informed about the approval of ADB technical support to finance anti-crisis measures, as well as the implementation of Economic Diversification Program - Subprogram 3.

He also expressed interest in the development of PPP, and proposed to intensify cooperation and exchange of experience between specialists from the ministry and ADB in this area.

As a result of the meeting, implementation of projects in such areas as e-commerce, support for women's entrepreneurship, green economy and combating climate change were considered.