Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye interested in speedy establishment of joint Development Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed issues of the speedy establishment of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Development Fund, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting in Ankara on August 17, the parties comprehensively assessed the current state of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations and the possibilities for their development and deepening in all areas.

"Kulubayev and Cavusoglu underlined their readiness to make joint efforts to achieve as soon as possible the goal set by the leaders of the two countries to increase the level of trade between the two countries up to $1 billion," the Ministry said

As a result, the parties agreed to maintain high-level bilateral contacts in the spirit of strategic partnership, including planning the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation in Türkiye as soon as possible.