Kyrgyzstan Materials 12 January 2024 07:30 (UTC +04:00)
Kyrgyzstan boosts imports of oil products from Belgium

Abdullo Janob
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 12. Kyrgyzstan imported 2,302 tons of oil products from Belgium from January through October 2023, which is a 3.1-times increase compared to the same period in 2022 (721 tons), Trend reports.

Data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reveals that the value of these imports reached $8.332 million over the span of 10 months, representing a threefold increase year-on-year ($2.727 million from January through October 2022).

Belgium ranked fifth among the countries from which Kyrgyzstan imported oil products. Ahead of Belgium are Russia with 392,966 tons valued at $290.386 million, Kazakhstan with 57,307 tons worth $28.305 million, Uzbekistan with 6,425 tons valued at $4.679 million, and Belarus with 3,956 tons worth $4.078 million.

In total, Kyrgyzstan imported 469,757 tons of oil products from January through October 2023, marking a 24.3 percent decrease from the same period in 2022 (620,243 tons). The value reached $357.405 million, which is a 24.7-percent decrease compared to the 10 months of 2022 ($474.583 million).

Meantime, Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover reached $12.297 billion from January through October 2023, increasing by 24.9 percent compared to $9.845 billion in the same period of 2022.

Exports from Kyrgyzstan totaled $2.443 billion during the 10 months, which is a 29.6-percent increase compared to $1.885 billion recorded from January through October 2022. Imports into Kyrgyzstan amounted to $9.854 billion during this period, reflecting a 23.8-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 ($7.959 billion).

